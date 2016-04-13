Monument is Opportunity of Lifetime for Young Architect, Seasoned Sculptor

Earlier this year, Fayetteville native Joe Weishaar won a competition to determine the design for a National World War One Memorial to be built in Washington, D.C.. His design, titled “The Weight of Sacrifice,” was a joint effort between Weishaar and American sculptor Sabin Howard. While we’ve talked briefly with Weishaar previously on Ozarks at Large, he and Sabin Howard were recently in Arkansas, drumming up support for the World War One Memorial, and to help kick off fundraising efforts for the memorial in Arkansas.
