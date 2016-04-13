© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Monument is Opportunity of Lifetime for Young Architect, Seasoned Sculptor

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published April 13, 2016 at 1:39 PM CDT
World War I Centennial Commission

Earlier this year, Fayetteville native Joe Weishaar won a competition to determine the design for a National World War One Memorial to be built in Washington, D.C.. His design, titled “The Weight of Sacrifice,” was a joint effort between Weishaar and American sculptor Sabin Howard. While we’ve talked briefly with Weishaar previously on Ozarks at Large, he and Sabin Howard were recently in Arkansas, drumming up support for the World War One Memorial, and to help kick off fundraising efforts for the memorial in Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MonumentsWorld War I
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
