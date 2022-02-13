Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
music interview
The Akakaze Quarter, four musicians studying at the University of Arkansas, has been accepted to perform at a festival in Romania.
Color is the theme for the University of Arkansas' Arkansas New Music Ensemble winter concert tonight at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. "Kind of…
"I think that was the first thing I ever fought for," said violinist Jennifer Koh regarding Tchaikovsky's violin concerto, which she begged her teacher to…
Violin virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers performs a variety songs by an array of composers from many veins of genre and style on her latest release Serenade: The…
Dr. Jim Greeson, who recently retired after a long career as professor of music at the University of Arkansas, is the documentarian who brought us the…
Gabriela Montero has made a name for herself as one of today’s notable composers. In a conversation with Katy Henriksen, Montero remarks about the story…
Violinist Itamar Zorman brings together the works of 19th and 20th century composers like Schubert, Brahms, Messiaen, and Hindemith on his remarkable…
This Saturday, the Fort Smith Symphony will perform a program focusing on the music of Disney. “When you hear a piece like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, but…
Holly Smardo and Jason Miller of the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra came by the KUAF studio earlier this week to discuss their upcoming season. The group…