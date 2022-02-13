-
NWA Food Bank is allowing volunteers to work in its garden again starting this week. The fresh produce will be distributed through the organization's…
-
A new, online interactive map and accompanying report assembled from research done by the Center for Governmental Research, which was funded by the…
-
Tyson Foods is donating 110,000 pounds of protein to the NWA Food Bank as part of its Miles that Matter program. The Springdale-based company has donated…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is expanding its mobile pantry program to two new cities this week. The mobile pantry traveled to the Carroll County…
-
Each Thursday, the NWA Food Bank's senior mobile pantry travels to one of four locations in the region. There are plans to increase that number to eight…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received support to the tune of $15,000 dollars from the ALCOA Foundation, and one economist looks at the potential…