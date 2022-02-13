Online learning

-
A school using a virtual concept is expanding to high school after just one year of operation.
Fayetteville Virtual Academy, a part of Fayetteville Public Schools, will open later this year with 100 students in grades four through eight. But those…
Last March, the Board of Trustees of the University Arkansas System approved the creation of a new 100 percent online institution. But as Jacqueline…
This fall, the University of Arkansas will offer its first start-to-finish, online bachelor's degree program – a Bachelor of Science in Business…