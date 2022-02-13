Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Opera in the Ozarks
-
The 2020 Opera in the Ozarks season was scratched. That quiet summer resulted in upgrades and the development of a new concert series. Now, the 2021…
-
Opera in the Ozarks is in high gear and we recently hosted members of the company for a small performance in the Firmin-Garner studio at KUAF.
-
Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point has been bringing music to the mountain since 1950. Located near Eureka Springs, this training program provides a…
-
Ozark Family Opera Company is a new, non-profit regional opera company currently presenting Amahl & The Night Visitors, a one act opera by Gian Carlo…
-
Now in its 66th season, Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs offers a rare intimate glimpse at fully staged works such as Mozart's…
-
This summer, Opera in the Ozarks has scheduled a series of children's opera outreach performances in Northwest Arkansas.
-
Becca Martin Brown says we can hear a variety of languages this summer at Opera in the Ozarks.
-
Tonight is opening night for another season featuring some of the country's brightest young opera talent.