orchestra
-
The Fort Smith Symphony’s upcoming season promises film scores and more, but it’s not your average John Williams programming. Music Director John Jeter…
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas’ upcoming season promises to be their best yet, honoring Beethoven’s 250th birthday with “bucket list pieces” such as…
-
I'm keeping the #SundaySymphony tradition alive this time with Wilhelm Stenhammar's 2nd and Glazunov's 3rd. Catch these two symphonies and more coming up…
-
Music can provide a great escape. Escape from the heat into the cool Alps with Richard Strauss and his tone poem "Alpine Symphony." We'll hear from the…
-
In 1927 Bela Bartok wrote that his Miraculous Mandarin piece was "the best work I have so far written for orchestra." Hear this fabulous work performed by…
-
I absolutely love hosting a live broadcast of the Artosphere Festival Orchestra performing from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This year's live…
-
Considered by many the height of Sibelius's orchestral achievements is the symphonic poem "Tapiola" inspired by the mythological forest-god of the Finnish…
-
Grandeur and mystery abound in the collision of orchestra and organ, the sound celebrated in a brand new release from the Symphony Orchestra of Montreal.…
-
The Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius violin set a record when it was auctioned at Christie's on Thanksgiving Day in 1990. The famed instrument that is said to…
-
If you missed our June 24 live broadcast of the Artosphere Festival Orchestra's Transfigured Night concert from the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges Museum…