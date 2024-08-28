© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Cybercrime affects unlikely victims across NWA, Verlander visits Arvest ballpark

By Daniel Caruth,
Luke DumpertKyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophia Nourani
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:34 AM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, an uptick in cybercrime occurs across the region, and the targets aren’t always who you’d expect. Also, Melissa Givens will offer two presentations about Florence Price and her music early next month in Fayetteville.  Plus, we learn what happens when a future hall-of-fame pitcher takes the mound in Springdale.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large CybersecurityHealthcareOrchestraBaseball
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Luke Dumpert
Luke works at both KUAF and KXUA, the student-led radio station on the University of Arkansas campus.
See stories by Luke Dumpert
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Related Content