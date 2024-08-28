Cybercrime affects unlikely victims across NWA, Verlander visits Arvest ballpark

On today's show, an uptick in cybercrime occurs across the region, and the targets aren’t always who you’d expect. Also, Melissa Givens will offer two presentations about Florence Price and her music early next month in Fayetteville. Plus, we learn what happens when a future hall-of-fame pitcher takes the mound in Springdale.

