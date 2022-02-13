-
Matt McGowan's debut novel, 1971, is a story of love from an unexpected source. The book places us among people in the rural Missouri Ozarks as the…
-
Steve Wiegenstein's collection of short stories, Scattered Lights, is one of the five finalists for the 2021 PEN/Faulkner Award. His stories are set in…
-
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is calling for public comment on a proposal to remove the term “karst” from its National Handbook of…
-
The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center opens to the public Dec. 11. The grand opening Dec. 10 will be livestreamed on Facebook.…
-
Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists has helped conserve Arkansas' natural habitat for more than a decade. From assisting state park maintenance to…