Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
Federal pandemic unemployment relief has been ordered to resume in Arkansas by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge to as many as 70,000 qualified…
The Arkansas Commerce Department is considering calling in the National Guard to help the Division of Workforce Services go through Pandemic Unemployment…
This week, Legal Aid of Arkansas, a nonprofit that represents low-income Arkansans in civil legal proceedings, filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas…
The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department began delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans, including…
With a national unemployment rate of over 11 percent, many people, including thousands of Arkansans, are wondering what happens next as the pandemic…
Self-employed Arkansans approved for CARES Act Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are starting to receive cash benefits following weeks of technical delays.…
Tens of thousands of self-employed Arkansans have encountered obstacles over the past weeks applying online and by phone for federal Pandemic Unemployment…