Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Pandemic Unemployment Relief Program Remains Stalled

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 19, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
John Joseph Ray, a self-employed Fayetteville resident, continues to wait for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Tens of thousands of self-employed Arkansans have encountered obstacles over the past weeks applying online and by phone for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance cash payments. Recipients were promised relief this week. But over the weekend the PUA web portal had to be shut down after a coding problem was discovered, adding a new layer of controversy. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
