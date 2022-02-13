-
In front of nearly a hundred embattled pro-choice and anti-abortion constituents, a committee of the Washington County Quorum Court met Monday evening to…
-
Members of the Benton County Quorum Court have agreed to form a seven-person subcommittee to discuss using a million dollars of a $3.8 million CARES Act…
-
Washington County justices of the peace remain divided on the best ways to use a $4.5 million reimbursement from the first round of federal CARES Act…
-
An ordinance that places limitations on how justices of the peace can bring items before the Quorum Court is heading to the full Washington County Quorum…
-
During their regular meeting Thursday, the majority of the Washington County justices of the peace voted against an ordinance that would put a portion of…
-
After several weeks of urging the Washington County Quorum Court to act on a $4.5 million reimbursement from the federal government, the justices of the…
-
As the Washington County Quorum Court met to discuss its budget for 2021, two other issues were raised: the county's plans for a $4.5 million…