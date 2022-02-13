Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
remembrance
On today's show, we learn about a new program that aims to provide assistance paying heating bills for low-income area residents. Also, we remember four…
Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at age 94. We dip into our archives to remember when he first visited northwest Arkansas during his…
Carl Kasell, the long time NPR newscaster and host, died yesterday at age 84. We listen back to his visit to Fayetteville in 2001.
Roger Gross knew Shakespeare well. He also loved to make sure we all got as much out of the arts as possible.MUSIC: "Romeo and Juliet" Dire Straits
Remembering Bill Flanagan...artist, storyteller, friend.
Former Arkansas Republican U.S. Representative, John Paul Hammerschmidt has died. He was 92. Hammerschmidt was born May 4th, 1922 on a rugged ten-acre…