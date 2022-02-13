Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
romantic
French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz wrote his most famous work, Symphonie Fantastique, to win the affection of a woman. Describing the doom of the…
"With its radiant orchestral colouring, striking ideas and clarity of form, the Fourth Symphony is perhaps the friendliest introduction to Bruckner's…
Cuban-born Jorge Bolet was known for a restrained approach to Romantic masterpieces who was often disregarded by critics throughout his career as too much…
“We are in the world of Mahler where musical references and symbolism play a role,” Thomas Dausgaard, guest conductor of the Seattle Symphony, says of…
In 1824 composer Franz Schubert writes, in a letter to his friend, that he has “not written many new songs,” a claim that is just one example of how hard…
Flemish composer Arthur Meulemans was inspired by his landscape in his "Fir Symphony" with movements named "Moonlit Night - summer haze hangs over the…