-
If you have yet to experience the magic of Artosphere Festival Orchestra’s June 24th performance from Crystal Bridges, you are in luck. The recording of…
-
If you missed our June 24 live broadcast of the Artosphere Festival Orchestra's Transfigured Night concert from the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges Museum…
-
Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht” (“Transfigured Night”) was inspired by Richard Dehmel's poem of the same name and originally written for a string sextet.…
-
The liner notes for Schoenberg in Hollywood remark on the composer’s exile from his home country. “Chamber Symphony No. 2,” along with countless other…
-
Artosphere Festival Orchestra's performance from the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges in June was a little different in this year. Rather than "Mozart in the…