Seattle Symphony
"His complexities don't always add up, but when they do, a richness of experience is suggested that is unobtainable in any other way," wrote Aaron…
I'm keeping the #SundaySymphony tradition alive with full symphonic works including one that inspired pop star Taylor Swift to donate $50,000 to the…
“We are in the world of Mahler where musical references and symbolism play a role,” Thomas Dausgaard, guest conductor of the Seattle Symphony, says of…
Though he was also a fine athlete and shrewd businessman, today Charles Ives is remembered as a Pulitzer prize-winning composer. His music was largely…
Seattle Symphony's latest recording features the work of Charles Ives, including Central Park in the Dark. Written in 1906, this piece is a musical…
The fastidious Henri Dutilleux can send chills down your spine with his music. A fearless explorer of the space between discord and euphony, this composer…
Henri Dutilleux is known for his flexibility as a composer, but also as one who will be satisfied with nothing less than utter perfection. His violin…
Antonín Dvořák wrote his symphony “From the New World” in the first year following his arrival to the United States in 1892. This exquisite composition,…
The Seattle Symphony takes on Faure in their new release. Hear the entirety of the Pelleas et Melisande Suite on Monday's program.