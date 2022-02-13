Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Solar eclipse
The total eclipse wasn't total here, but that didn't dim the enthusiasm for local eclipse watchers.
Caitlin Ahrens, Pluto Manager for the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences, answers a few, final questions about the eclipse.
The staff at the Buffalo National River got creative with a music video to encourage people to visit the park for this month's solar eclipse. They have…
From kindergarten to college, students will be able to view the total solar eclipse while at school Monday. University of Arkansas astronomy faculty and…
Ivory Detter, a seasonal park interpreter at Withrow Springs State Park, explains how the park will observe this month's solar eclipse.