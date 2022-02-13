Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville is hosting part of the World AIDS Quilt this week. There will be a service as part of World AIDS Day tomorrow…
This weekend, Zacharay Crow, with DecArcerate, will speak twice in Fayetteville about the state and prisons. Saturday night’s lecture, “Burn it Down: The…
After more than a year of a global pandemic, will houses of worship be forever changed? Rev. Nancy Frausto, associate rector at St. Luke's Episcopal…
The goal of the Friendly Fridges of Fayetteville is to address an increase in food insecurity by being a supplement to the Little Free Pantry. Anyone may…
A public meeting and panel discussion regarding housing and aging in Fayetteville will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church tomorrow night.
Magdalene House and Thistle Farms in Nashville are programs designed to help women whose lives have been affected by prostitution, abuse, trafficking or…