sunday symphony
After witnessing the eruption of Mount St. Helens from his home in 1980, Alan Hovhaness was commissioned by his former publisher to write a symphony about…
"His complexities don't always add up, but when they do, a richness of experience is suggested that is unobtainable in any other way," wrote Aaron…
French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz wrote his most famous work, Symphonie Fantastique, to win the affection of a woman. Describing the doom of the…
"Two springs gush forth in the shade of the Bohemian forest, the one warm and swift flowing, the other cool and tranquil." Bedrich Smetana describes his…
I'm keeping the #SundaySymphony tradition alive this time with Wilhelm Stenhammar's 2nd and Glazunov's 3rd. Catch these two symphonies and more coming up…
Music can provide a great escape. Escape from the heat into the cool Alps with Richard Strauss and his tone poem "Alpine Symphony." We'll hear from the…
I continue to honor the Sunday Symphony tradition this Sunday when I play the entirety of Ralph Vaughan Williams' symphony no. 5 and a long choral work…
According to its program note, Jef van Hoof's second symphony is a "war symphony." Writing in 1941, the Flemish composer jotted in the margin, "The whole…
The holiday season is never complete without Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. On this week’s Sunday Symphony, hear the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s…
Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez leads the New Orchestra of Washington in their recent recording of Klaus Simon’s arrangement of Mahler’s 4th symphony. The…