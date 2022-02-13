Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Thanksgiving
-
The I-Friend program at the University of Arkansas helps international students and scholars connect with northwest Arkansas locals off campus. Last week…
-
Our introduction to the show today includes Jim Hendren's decision to not seek reelection...an updated request for people to get vaccinated ahead of…
-
This Thanksgiving a new nonprofit, Cocoon Collective NWA, is teaming up with the Museum of Native American History for a Queer Friendsgiving event.
-
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning against holiday travel and family gatherings, many restaurants are boosting their sales by…
-
Arkansans planning to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday during a surging pandemic are being advised by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to…
-
In honor of the Thanksgiving season, join us for a limited Community Spotlight series on Oral Food History Projects, produced by students from the…