On Mondays, Ozarks at Large features Sound Perimeter, a show hosted by Lia Uribe that aims to expand your musical boundaries. Next week, those boundaries will grow even more when Lia presents Sound Perimeter Live at TheatreSquared.

The free event takes place Wednesday, June 4, beginning at 5 p.m. Lia Uribe and Tara Versey, director of community experience at TheatreSquared, spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Matthew Moore about what to expect.