Mountain biking opportunities in Arkansas grow by the mile every month. We talk with a trail enthusiast and supporter about the history the newer trails…
Payson McElveen rode every inch of the Oz Trails in Bentonville and Bella Vista in one day. It required planning and nutrition. We also asked a…
Coordinators for the Slow Streets NWA program are asking for public input on expanding routes intended to provide safe access for pedestrians and cyclists…
Professional cross-country mountain bike racing is coming to Fayetteville this spring. The OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup will be held over the course of two…
Northwest Arkansas Community College is working with the Bicycle Industry Employers Association to establish a one-year bicycle technician program at the…
There are some new laws in Arkansas that are intended to make travel easier and safer for both cyclists and motorists, but they only work when everybody…
About seven miles of new soft-surface trails have opened at Fayetteville's Millsap Mountain while the rest of the development of Centennial Park…
A recent report commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation indicates more people are biking, running and walking on Northwest Arkansas's trails,…
The Midtown Trail Corridor is one of the transportation improvement projects identified in the Fayetteville Mobility Plan. Improvements planned for this…
A big grant is going toward expanding trails in central Arkansas, which will connect major cities for runners, walkers and cyclists.