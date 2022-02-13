Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Travel
-
More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel between Decmber 23 and January 2, according to estimates from AAA. Despite COVID-19 concerns and…
-
Passengers returning to XNA have more options for vacation this year thanks to the addition of new routes. However, the uptick in travel is causing…
-
Alpha Medical Laboratory will administer and process COVID-19 PCR tests on a walk-in or appointment basis at Tulsa International Airport starting Jan. 4,…
-
After hitting record lows for air travel earlier this year due to COVID-19, passenger traffic is beginning to rise at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.…
-
Harding University officials are closing its international campus in Florence, Italy for the semester effective Feb. 29 due to the spread of the novel…
-
Alexander Watson and his partner Dale Harris didn't really understand what they were doing when they bought a boat and planned to navigate the Arkansas…
-
Shauna Vo Pulaya and Randy Pulaya make international travel a priority. They even took their infant with them for a three-week trek across South America.…
-
June 6 through 10 local residents can enroll in the TSA Precheck program at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport. The expedited screening program allows…
-
Instead of motels and hotels, more travelers are booking accommodations in private homes via short-term rentals websites such as Airbnb and HomeAway. In…
-
The great Thanksgiving getaway is rarely a great experience, but we spoke to "travel ninja' and all round airline authority John Bull of Fayetteville to…