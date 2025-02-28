Website helps cyclists find accessible bike-packing campsites

Gobikecamping.com is a website that maps campsites accessible to cyclists for bike-packing trips throughout the country. The cite is the product of one man's work.

Spencer McCullough is a Denver native and loves to bike. A few years ago, McCullough became the first person to travel by bike to every national park in the lower 48 states.

McCullough said he started the project after he realized how difficult it was to find places to stay while traveling. He said he felt inspired to make this easier for his fellow cyclists. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with McCullough to learn more about how he created this tool.

