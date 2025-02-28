© 2025 KUAF
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Website helps cyclists find accessible bike-packing campsites

By Jack Travis
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:53 PM CST

Gobikecamping.com is a website that maps campsites accessible to cyclists for bike-packing trips throughout the country. The cite is the product of one man's work.

Spencer McCullough is a Denver native and loves to bike. A few years ago, McCullough became the first person to travel by bike to every national park in the lower 48 states.

McCullough said he started the project after he realized how difficult it was to find places to stay while traveling. He said he felt inspired to make this easier for his fellow cyclists. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with McCullough to learn more about how he created this tool.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
