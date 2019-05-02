© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Eureka Springs Establishing Linear Arboretum

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 2, 2019 at 2:02 PM CDT
Chris Fischer enters data on an arboretum candidate he discovered in a steep ravine in Eureka Springs.

What could be the first linear arboretum in Arkansas is taking shape in Eureka Springs. According to project coordinator Christopher Fischer, the arboretum will both conserve Eureka's heritage trees and educate the public about the importance of native urban forests. 

