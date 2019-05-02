Eureka Springs Establishing Linear Arboretum

What could be the first linear arboretum in Arkansas is taking shape in Eureka Springs. According to project coordinator Christopher Fischer, the arboretum will both conserve Eureka's heritage trees and educate the public about the importance of native urban forests.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.