Trillium Salon Series
Kevin Blagg, who performs as Cellophane Garden, will be part of a Saturday night outdoor concert on Mount Sequoyah. It will be his first concert in…
The first artist-in-residence of the Trillium Salon Series is Thomas Echols, who will preform a new piece of music, virtually, Saturday night at 7 p.m.…
Catch a live symphony broadcast from the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art by tuning in to 91.3 FM from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, June…
Nearly lost works by Arkansas-born composer Florence Price (1887-1953) are being brought to modern ears this month thanks to efforts of Er-Gene Kahng,…
Ryan Cockerham and the Shadow Ensemble are bridging a 90-year gap- assuming the role that live musicians played in the flickering theaters of the silent…
The fall season of Trillium Salon Series launches this week with a world premiere performance of a violin duet, which the composer describes as "very…
“Unless we’re playing transcriptions, we’re always playing new music,” says percussionist Aaron Ragsdale.As a relatively new group of instruments,…