Community Spotlight: Trillium Salon Series presents Microplastique

A conversation with Katy Henriksen, founding director of Trillium Salon Series, a local nonprofit redefining the live music experience through intimate, community-driven events, about Microplastique — an unique, partly improvised music performance that blends the playful sounds of toy instruments with traditional ones. The Chicago-based quartet will perform live Tuesday, June 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Likewise Community in Fayetteville.

Pete speaks with Henriksen about what audiences can expect at the event, as well as Trillium’s broader efforts to build community and connection through unique musical experiences.