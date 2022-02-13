Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Unemployment
Our show starts with a week-to-week increase in Arkansans fully immunized and new cases, a downtick in Arkansas unemployment numbers, and a first-ever…
The last week of October starts with another drop in active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, a drop in unemployment numbers for the state, and an outright SEC…
This week, Legal Aid of Arkansas, a nonprofit that represents low-income Arkansans in civil legal proceedings, filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas…
With a national unemployment rate of over 11 percent, many people, including thousands of Arkansans, are wondering what happens next as the pandemic…
Self-employed Arkansans approved for CARES Act Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are starting to receive cash benefits following weeks of technical delays.…
Tens of thousands of self-employed Arkansans have encountered obstacles over the past weeks applying online and by phone for federal Pandemic Unemployment…
The number of out-of-work Arkansans applying for unemployment insurance claims is at historic levels due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected to…
Arkansas' unemployment rate goes down for better or worse.