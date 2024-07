The Tjuana Byrd Internship Program connects Arkansas businesses with Arkansas women of color who are pursuing degrees and careers in STEM fields and finance. The current cohort of interns is getting close to wrapping up their summer jobs. The internships are administered by the Arkansas Women’s Foundation. Today, we meet Nicola Hawthorne, a lifelong resident of Pine Bluff who is interning at Acxiom.

Listen • 4:50