violin
-
Violinist Itamar Zorman navigated exotic Israeli scales and modes to release his newest album “Evocation,” which highlights distinctive works by…
-
On a journey of musical and personal self-discovery, violinist Janet Sung dove into vulnerability to produce her latest album “Edge of Youth,” which…
-
Violinist Filip Pogady brings his "lightning-like virtuosity" to Northwest Arkansas in a performance of Tchaikovsky's violin concerto with the Arkansas…
-
Yevgeny Kutik, a Russian-American violinist praised for his technical precision and virtuosity, has a new release called Words Fail, which begins with…
-
"I think what it is, is that art in general is a wonderful place to feel connected to human beings," Jennifer Koh explains to Of Note's Katy Henriksen…
-
Ernest Bloch’s Violin Sonata No. 1 is widely considered one of the most demanding and technically complicated for the instrument.Composer Roger Sessions…
-
Violinist Leonidas Kavakos expertly tackles some of the most difficult works ever written for the instrument in his new release Virtuoso. Join me for…
-
Pianist Joe Chindamo adds a violin line to Bach's "Goldberg Variations" offering what the liner notes describe as "a meta-version of Bach's Baroque…
-
In her collection that celebrates the golden age of cinema Nicola Benedetti shines in Korngold's luxurious violin concerto. Tune in for her rendering and…
-
Celebrate the birth of J. S. Bach with violinist Rachel Barton Pine, whose latest release is of Bach sonatas and partitas. "Studying them is a…