Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
violin concerto
-
Violinist Lisa Batiashvili first attempted a Prokofiev concerto at age 13, shortly after moving from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Hamburg, Germany. She remembers…
-
"I think that was the first thing I ever fought for," said violinist Jennifer Koh regarding Tchaikovsky's violin concerto, which she begged her teacher to…
-
The theme for today's show is lush late romanticism with Tchaikovsky's violin concerto and his "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture" plus Rachmaninov's 3rd…
-
Carl Nielsen wrote his two movement violin concerto in 1911 for his son-in-law Emil Telmány, a Hungarian violinist. Hear it, plus an orchestral suite from…
-
I can pack a lot of music in two hours. This time that means a five movement work from Asha Shrinivasan in Michael Mizrahi's Currents, a beloved symphony…
-
“This eloquent composition [Shostakovich], pushing all bearable limits with its melancholic and dazzlingly expeditious features found a perfect match in…
-
It's easy to see why Bartok's stunning 2nd violin concerto is so popular, especially when you hear it rendered by Isabelle Faust along with the Swedish…
-
Violinist Janine Jansen's latest recording features works by two composers, Bartok and Brahms, whose work she admires very much. Brahms's Violin Concerto…
-
Holly Smardo and Jason Miller of the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra came by the KUAF studio earlier this week to discuss their upcoming season. The group…
-
Henri Dutilleux is known for his flexibility as a composer, but also as one who will be satisfied with nothing less than utter perfection. His violin…