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Monica Diodati and Rachel Stuckey Slaton have reopened Two Friends Community Books, a pay-what-you-can bookshop, on East Emma Avenue in Springdale after Casa Magnolia closed in 2025.
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This summer, Weave NWA announced recipients of its 2026 Weaver Awards. Gilbert Gonzalez is one of those winners, he's the founder and director of the non-profit Little Homies, designed to provide mentorship, community and guidance for young people to help supply a feeling of belonging.
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Early Brunner, founder of Recovery Demystified and a 2026 NWA Weaver Award recipient, talks with Daniel Caruth about building a secular, inclusive recovery program in Fayetteville.
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Queer Craft Corner's founder and board members on launching the Springdale nonprofit, healing through art, and winning a 2026 Weave NWA award.
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A Fayetteville pilot program at St. James Missionary Baptist Church uses climate-controlled smart food lockers to expand food pantry access around the clock for working families.