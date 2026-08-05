Former gang member turns experience into mentorship program for at-risk youth
This summer, Weave NWA announced recipients of its 2026 Weaver Awards, recognizing people and groups building social trust and providing space for neighbors to gather. 20 awardees each receive $5,000 to build on their previous work and incorporate new ideas. Among the 2026 awardees: Gilbert Gonzalez, the founder and director of the non-profit Little Homies, designed to provide mentorship, community and guidance for young people to help supply a feeling of belonging.