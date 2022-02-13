Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Winter preparedness
-
After back to back winter storms two weeks ago dropped temperatures to as much as negative 20 degrees along with several inches of snow, Arkansans are now…
-
Pipes froze and burst in homes and buildings across Arkansas this week as temperatures plunged into the negatives. Plumbers and insurance agents say they…
-
The city of Bella Vista is now accepting requests for priority snow removal for medical conditions including chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation and home…
-
Winter road crews in Northwest Arkansas are increasingly mixing beet sugar, an alternative de-icing ingredient, in with rock salt. But what happens when…
-
State highway officials plan to hold several meetings throughout the state, including one next week in Fort Smith, to update the state's rail master plan.…