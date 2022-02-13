-
Long-time Fayetteville yoga teacher, Andrea Fournet, has been declared a "yoga champion" by the national Yoga Alliance for her advocacy work.MUSIC: "Box…
Andrea Fournet has been teaching yoga in NWA for more than 20 years and has been practicing it herself for more than 30. She has partnered with fellow…
Andre Fournet with Arkansas Yoga Center explains why yoga and sun salutations are practiced on the summer solstice. Today is the first International Yoga…
Yoga schools across Arkansas are up in arms because the state board of private career education has passed a new rule requiring them to pay licensing fees…
Yoga teachers who run schools that certify yoga practitioners to teach are now required to register and be vetted by the Arkansas State Board of Private…