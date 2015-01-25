Yoga Instructors Form Political Alliance

Yoga schools across Arkansas are up in arms because the state board of private career education has passed a new rule requiring them to pay licensing fees and submit to monitoring. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, yoga teachers who organized unsuccessfully last summer to appeal for an exemption have struck an alliance with a bipartisan team of state legislators.
