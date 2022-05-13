© 2022 KUAF
How to catch Sunday's total lunar eclipse

Published May 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
The moon will appear to turn red at about 11:29 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night. (Abid Katib/Getty Images)
The continental United States and all of South America will have the chance to see a total lunar eclipse Sunday night.

Those with clear skies and reduced light pollution will get the full effect as the moon appears to turn red at about 11:29 p.m. Eastern Time.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Kelly Beatty, senior editor of Sky & Telescope magazine.

