Community Spotlight: Farm Opportunities Mixer
Peter Hartman speaks to Heather Frederick from The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food about their Farm Opportunities mixer and a workshop on 'winter maintenance'. We hear about both, as well as CAFF's Farm School and Apprenticeship Program.
