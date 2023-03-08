© 2023 KUAF
Community Spotlight: Farm Opportunities Mixer

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published March 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST
CAFF-Logo-FF.png

Peter Hartman speaks to Heather Frederick from The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food about their Farm Opportunities mixer and a workshop on 'winter maintenance'. We hear about both, as well as CAFF's Farm School and Apprenticeship Program.

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's Operations Manager
