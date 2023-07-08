KUAF Community Spotlight Community Spotlight: 'Chadywampus' on Mount Sequoyah KUAF | By Pete Hartman Published July 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 3:42 J.Froelich / KUAF Signage along main entrance to Mt. Sequoyah campus. A fundraising event taking place on July 8 on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville will help out an area artist with some health issues. It's called Chadywampus, and Pete speaks with Rebecca Liles and Shelley Mouber about what the evening will include.