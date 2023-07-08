© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: 'Chadywampus' on Mount Sequoyah

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
Signage along main entrance to Mt. Sequoyah campus.
J.Froelich
/
KUAF
Signage along main entrance to Mt. Sequoyah campus.

A fundraising event taking place on July 8 on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville will help out an area artist with some health issues. It's called Chadywampus, and Pete speaks with Rebecca Liles and Shelley Mouber about what the evening will include.

Tags
KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightOzarks at LargeMount Sequoyah
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman