KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Fort Smith Museum of History Western Swing Film Festival

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT

What Blues is to eastern Arkansas, Western Swing is to Western Arkansas. The unique American music style will be the star of a multifaceted public kickoff event for the upcoming Fort Smith International Film Festival with a special evening featuring the Arkansas premier of the documentary, “The Birth and History of Western Swing” followed by a dance featuring Western Swing RULES this evening beginning 5pm at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Pete speaks with Caroline Speir, Executive Director of FSMH, about tonight's event.

KUAF Community Spotlight Ozarks at LargeCommunity SpotlightFort Smith Museum of History
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
