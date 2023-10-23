Community Spotlight: Terra Studios Meet The Artist

Pete Hartman speaks with Emma Fuston, Executive Director of Terra Studios, will be hosting Meet the Artist – an exclusive after-hours fundraising event, October 22nd from 5:30-8pm. The artists that show at Terra Studios will be gathered together for one night only, giving demonstrations and sharing their works. Snacks, hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine will be available. Live music will be provided by Bruce Allen and Greg Salerno. There will be a silent auction featuring rare pieces of art, as well as discounted shopping rates throughout the gallery, snacks, drinks and more for adults 21 and up.