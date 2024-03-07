© 2024 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Arkansas Archeological Survey

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Archeologists Alex Derrera (front left) and Angela Theil use trowels and brushes to remove layers of soil from several fire hearths, while Rachel Westphal (right rear), and Jessica Flint work another unit with shovels.
Jacqueline Froelich
/
kuaf
Archeologists Alex Derrera (front left) and Angela Theil use trowels and brushes to remove layers of soil from several fire hearths, while Rachel Westphal (right rear), and Jessica Flint work another unit with shovels.

March is Archeology Month in Arkansas! Pete Hartman meets with Michelle Rathgaber and Gillian Steeno to learn about upcoming archeology events.
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
