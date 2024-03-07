KUAF Community Spotlight Community Spotlight: Arkansas Archeological Survey KUAF | By Pete Hartman Published March 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 2:29 Jacqueline Froelich / kuafArcheologists Alex Derrera (front left) and Angela Theil use trowels and brushes to remove layers of soil from several fire hearths, while Rachel Westphal (right rear), and Jessica Flint work another unit with shovels. March is Archeology Month in Arkansas! Pete Hartman meets with Michelle Rathgaber and Gillian Steeno to learn about upcoming archeology events.