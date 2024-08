Community Spotlight: Eureka Springs Farmers Market Food Affordability Programs

Pete talks to Eureka Springs Farmers Market Manager Pauline Rescorl about a new Matching Program for SNAP, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program participants.

The Eureka Springs Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market week with raffle prizes, a cooking demonstration from Karen Gross, live music, and more, Aug 6, 2024, at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Learn more about the matching program and the Eureka Springs Farmers Market here.