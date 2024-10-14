© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!

Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich set a new women's marathon world record

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:02 PM CDT

Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich smashed the women’s marathon world record yesterday in Chicago by nearly two minutes.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Related Content
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Weave NWA brings people together through conversation
    Kyle Kellams
    Election years usually bring an increased chance for confrontation. The people working with Weave: The Social Fabric Project want us to continue to have conversations but with civility and respect. Weave NWA focuses on rebuilding social trust and strengthening communities locally. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Dana Doughty and April Kennedy, the Weave community liaisons for Benton and Washington counties, respectively.
  • Luther George Park's new Performance Pavilion.
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Luther George Park celebrates re-opening, unveils Performance Pavilion
    Jack Travis
    This past weekend, Springdale celebrated Luther George Park's grand reopening with a revival weekend of music, food and activities. The Downtown Springdale Alliance and the city hosted a press conference before the event so reporters could hear from the team that designed the new iteration of the space. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis was among those journalists present and brings us this report.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Electrifying Arkansas
    Randy Dixon
    On today's trip to the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, Randy Dixon and Kyle Kellams discuss Arkansas’ history with electricity. Listen for archival recordings about rural electrification, Arkansas Nuclear One and other ways power gets into Arkansas homes.