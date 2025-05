Refugee resettlement agency Canopy of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a youth art show this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. Elise Megale-DeVyldere, youth services coordinator for the group, joined reporter Daniel Caruth to talk about what people can expect from the show, the services Canopy provides and how the agency helps integrate refugee children into the NWA community.