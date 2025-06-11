Community Spotlight: Conservation Easement Workshop with NWA Land Trust

A conversation with Evan Johnson, conservation easement manager at the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, about a Conservation Easement Workshop happening June 14, in Huntsville. The event will include a catered lunch and a guided tour of a privately owned property in Madison County that has a conservation easement held by NWA Land Trust.

The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust works with private landowners to protect the region’s natural landscapes and ensure they remain intact for generations to come. The workshop is designed to give landowners and community members an in-depth look at how conservation easements work and how they can be customized to meet the needs of individual properties.

Pete sat down with Johnson to learn more about what attendees can expect and why conservation easements are a valuable tool for protecting the Ozarks’ unique natural environment.