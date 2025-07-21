Remembering character actor Kenneth Colley, who died at 87

Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
This week, the first cohort of students at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is getting familiar with their new academic home. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the new facility and spoke with designers to learn more about the recently opened campus.
A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision to block Arkansas’ ban on teaching so-called critical race theory. The two rulings boil down to opposite interpretations of the First Amendment. Little Rock Public Radio’s Daniel Breen and Josie Lenora discuss the rulings.