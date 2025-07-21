© 2025 KUAF
Remembering character actor Kenneth Colley, who died at 87

By Christopher Intagliata,
Matt OzugHosts
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:35 PM CDT

We remember Kenneth Colley, the British character actor who died late last month. Colley was best known as Admiral Piett in the Star Wars movies.

