The best video games of 2025, so far

William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
This week, the first cohort of students at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is getting familiar with their new academic home. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the new facility and spoke with designers to learn more about the recently opened campus.
A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision to block Arkansas’ ban on teaching so-called critical race theory. The two rulings boil down to opposite interpretations of the First Amendment. Little Rock Public Radio’s Daniel Breen and Josie Lenora discuss the rulings.