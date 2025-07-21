© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Weaving NWA and KUAF Public Radio for a free film screening & community conversation July 24! Click here for more.

Trump's nomination of Emil Bove to the federal bench exposes a rift

By Carrie Johnson,
Juana Summers
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT

President Trump's nomination of Emil Bove to the federal bench exposes a rift in the conservative legal movement.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Related Content