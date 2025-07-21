Trump's nomination of Emil Bove to the federal bench exposes a rift

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
This week, the first cohort of students at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is getting familiar with their new academic home. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the new facility and spoke with designers to learn more about the recently opened campus.
A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision to block Arkansas’ ban on teaching so-called critical race theory. The two rulings boil down to opposite interpretations of the First Amendment. Little Rock Public Radio’s Daniel Breen and Josie Lenora discuss the rulings.