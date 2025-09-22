© 2025 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Fayetteville Public Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with 'Borderless Sound'

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published September 22, 2025 at 2:13 PM CDT

The Fayetteville Public Library will present University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe for a discussion and listening session to start its Hispanic Heritage Month programming. Uribe is also the host of KUAF's Sound Perimeter airing each Monday on Ozarks at Large.
Uribe and Leah Frieden, adult and reference librarian with the Fayetteville Public Library, joined the Community Spotlight this week to talk about the upcoming events.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
