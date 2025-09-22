Fayetteville Public Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with 'Borderless Sound'

The Fayetteville Public Library will present University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe for a discussion and listening session to start its Hispanic Heritage Month programming. Uribe is also the host of KUAF's Sound Perimeter airing each Monday on Ozarks at Large.

Uribe and Leah Frieden, adult and reference librarian with the Fayetteville Public Library, joined the Community Spotlight this week to talk about the upcoming events.