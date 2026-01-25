© 2026 KUAF
A rare snowfall sends Tulsa sledders to the hills

By Sarah McCammon
Published January 25, 2026 at 4:29 PM CST

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the snow brought out sledders and creative rides, even in extreme cold.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
